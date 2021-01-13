Last week, hundreds of angry pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., breaching security before entering the premises and wreaking havoc inside. While many thought they could participate in the attempted siege and return to life as normal, the FBI had other plans in store for the misinformed group. One mobster in particular, whom you've likely seen in the viral image lounging at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's desk, has since been arrested and is now facing real jail time.

Richard Barnett, a 60-year-old man from Gravette, Arkansas, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann on Tuesday in Fayetteville to hear the official charges being brought against him. He is being charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon (a stun gun), disorderly conduct, and theft of public property. If he is convicted of the charges, he could be facing more than 11 years behind bars in federal prison.

After the jaw-dropping events that took place at the Capitol, Barnett told news outlets he was reportedly looking for the bathroom when he saw the door to Pelosi's office was open.

“I sat down here in my desk. I’m a taxpayer. I’m a patriot. That ain’t her desk — we loaned her that desk,” he reportedly reasoned.

“And she ain’t appreciating the desk, so I thought I would sit down and appreciate the desk.”

Congress is currently in the process of impeaching Trump for a second time due to the belief that he incited the riots. His inflammatory speech has resulted in the suspension of his social media accounts in order to prevent further violence from being stirred.

