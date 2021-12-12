Rio Da Yung Og Says “Fiend Lives Matter”

Rio Da Yung OG started 2021 out on a rough note after being sentenced to five years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and intent to distribute controlled substances, but as the year comes to a close, he’s feeling reflective, as you can hear on his new EP, Fiend Lives Matter.

The 7-track tape marks Rio’s first solo delivery this year – he appeared alongside Lil Yachty on “Royal Rumble” back in February, and has been dropping collaborative EPs like Life Of A Yung Og with Nuez, Murder Mitten Babies with Baby Zeek, Dum N Dumbber 3 with Rmc Mike, and Back From Michigan with PM Capo.

The project’s second track, “Dope Fein Friday” received a video that introduces us to the rapper’s father, Rio Da Old OG, who reassures his son that his prison sentence will be up “in no time.” While some of the titles on the tracklist like “Bag Back” have a playful feel, the “Outro” sees him contemplate his life decisions that got him to where he is today.

Check out Fiend Lives Matter below and let us know which songs stand out to you in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. My Story

2. Dope Fein Friday

3. Bag Back

4. No Hook

5. Chill Side

6. Free Runtz

7. Outro

[Via]