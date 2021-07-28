mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rio Da Yung OG & Peezy Team Up On "Ghetto Free"

Aron A.
July 27, 2021 20:12
Ghetto Free
Rio Da Yung OG Feat. Peezy

Michigan, stand up.


Though Detroit is the biggest city in Michigan, Flint's rap scene has been just as influential on the Midwest. We've seen a new generation out of Michigan emerge in the past two years and shift the sound of rap music entirely. It's not uncommon to hear rappers out of the South or the West Coast dabble in similar icy production.

Peezy and Rio Da Yung OG have played a huge role in propelling the Michigan scene to mainstream consciousness. Every time they link up, it's magic. This week, they returned with a brand new banger titled, "Ghetto Free" where they swap bars with each other and talk their rightful shit.

Check out the latest collab from Rio Da Yung OG and Peezy and sound off below with your comments.

Quotable Lyrics
It's a new wave, nowadays, anybody rap
Bust 2 Ks, both of those semi automatic
My lil n***as wired, they kill you with your granny
I got 7 grams left but I'll sell you by the basket

Rio Da Yung OG
Rio Da Yung OG Peezy
