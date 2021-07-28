Rio Da Yung OG & Peezy Team Up On "Ghetto Free"

Though Detroit is the biggest city in Michigan, Flint's rap scene has been just as influential on the Midwest. We've seen a new generation out of Michigan emerge in the past two years and shift the sound of rap music entirely. It's not uncommon to hear rappers out of the South or the West Coast dabble in similar icy production.

Peezy and Rio Da Yung OG have played a huge role in propelling the Michigan scene to mainstream consciousness. Every time they link up, it's magic. This week, they returned with a brand new banger titled, "Ghetto Free" where they swap bars with each other and talk their rightful shit.

Check out the latest collab from Rio Da Yung OG and Peezy and sound off below with your comments.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a new wave, nowadays, anybody rap

Bust 2 Ks, both of those semi automatic

My lil n***as wired, they kill you with your granny

I got 7 grams left but I'll sell you by the basket

