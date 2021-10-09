mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

RINI Offers Soulful Sounds On Debut Project "Constellations"

Alexander Cole
October 09, 2021 11:24
RINI has arrived with his debut project, "Constellations."


RINI has been making waves with his brand of soulful r&b that is filled with great vibes and solid melodies. The Fall is upon us which is the perfect season for r&b, and RINI has opted to take full advantage of this. After teasing fans with numerous singles, he has now arrived with a full-length project called Constellations which just so happens to have 12 tracks and two features from the likes of Wale and Maeta.

As would expect from a RINI album, the songs are soulful and meaningful, which leads to some perfect tunes for cuffing season. In the cold weather already has you in your feelings, Constellations might just be the album for you. At around 40 minutes long, this is the perfect project for a nighttime drive, so be sure to stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. Red Lights (ft. Wale)
2. Over Some Wine (ft. Maeta)
3. Out Of The Blue
4. Butterflies
5. Mimosa
6. Bedtime Story
7. Destination You
8. Talk To Me
9. Need It
10. Craving For Days
11. For Days
12. A Starry Night In Apollo Bay

