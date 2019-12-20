NYE is just around the corner and people are still scrambling to find out what the official plans are for the evening. It's that time of the year when you're supposed to go ham all night, wake up in the morning and thank God that the previous year is now in the past. However, in Las Vegas, there's plenty to do, even in the days leading up to New Years.

Las Vegas Drai's has announced that they'll be ringing in the new year with a few familiar faces. In the days leading up to the NYE extravaganza, Drai's will be hosting a gang of parties with some major names. On Friday, Dec. 27th, DJ Franzen will be holding it down before Trey Songz takes on hosting duties on Dec. 28th. Meek Mill is holding it down on Sunday the 28th before Gucci Mane brings East Atlanta Santa 3 vibes to the Las Vegas club on Monday.

To close out the New Year, it was only right they went out with a bang. Drai's will be bringing Future to ring in the new decade as he is set to hit the stage with high-end stage production. After the event finishes, DJ Pauly D will be taking over the after-hours vibes that's expected to keep the party going until the sun comes up.

