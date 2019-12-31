If you're reading this, congratulations -- you've survived the 2010s. It's been a wild decade, indeed. Kevin Gates made eating booty socially acceptable, Drake really had a nerd to jock transformation in front of our eyes, and Future fathered an entire generation -- both figuratively and literally speaking. Somewhere in the mix of all of that, Trump managed to find his way into the Oval Office while Kanye West not only co-signed it but did it on SNL with a MAGA hat on.

All of that to say, it has been a wild decade and the 2020s will likely just be as crazy. However, in terms of music, it has been an incredible decade. Sure, there have been some ups and downs but the 2010s really brought together nostalgia and innovation at the same time. An artist like Young Thug completely shifted the sound of pop music as we know it and Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole made the intergenerational connection while keeping the art of rapping alive.

Anyways, we're entering a new decade and you can't do that without the proper vibes. We got you tonight on the ultimate playlist for your New Year's festivities that has a sprinkle of everything. From D'Angelo and Beyonce to Kanye West and Young Thug, HotNewHipHop presents the Ultimate Hip-Hop New Years Eve Playlist.

