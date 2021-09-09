Rimon Unleashes "Digital Tears" EP With EARTHGANG Feature

Rimon is ~officially~ making her HNHH debut today, with a brand new project, Digital Tears. Despite the fact that this is her HNHH debut, it is not her debut album (for what it's worth)-- we've been keeping an eye on her since last year's I Shine, U Shine EP (itself a follow-up to 2018's also-impressive but-still-developing BBYGIRL FOCU$); a warm, lush and musically-immersive take on r'n'b. While we're sad we missed out on the chance to share I Shine, U Shine when it originally dropped (shame on us, tbh), we highlighted Rimon in our Next Generation of R&B feature, foreshadowing her prowess to come. Case-in-point, Digital Tears.

If you're not familiar with Rimon, she calls Amsterdam home, although she was born in Eritrea. Her sound continues to evolve with each EP she releases, and thus, Digital Tears picks up where I Shine, U Shine left off, albeit, with a clear digital influence, for lack of a better of word. We are still hearing that same sort of heartwarming, nostalgic sound, encompassed by a swell of emotion and live instrumentation, however, there's also this cyber-like aspect to the sound that feels appropriate given the project title and cover art, an animated version of Rimon with, yup, digital tears streaming down her face.

Upon releasing the new project this morning, Rimon took to her Instagram to share with her fans: "I can’t believe I’m writing this, but Digital Tears is finally yours, for the world! We started this exactly one year ago and it’s been such an intense ride. Doubting myself so many days, for me to think it’s genius on other days, there were no in betweens but I’m sooooo proud."

We're excited to dive in fully. Check out the tracklist below, with only one guest appearance coming from EARTHGANG, and production entirely handled by Samuel Kareem. Hit play and let us know what you think.

Rimon Digital Tears EP Tracklist

1. Been Around the Globe

2. Feed Me

3. iClout feat. EARTHGANG

4. Digital Tears

5. Mountain Views

6. 20/20