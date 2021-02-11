Rileyy Lanez Remembers Her Late Father In Heartfelt Flip Of Fantasia's "When I See U"

Rileyy Lanez is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter signed to Columbia Records, and the emerging artist is poised to become one the most authentic voices in R&B. Last year, Lanez dropped off her Beautiful Mistakes EP as well as a stripped-down piano version of “I’m Leaving,” and she was also featured on 50 Cent’s “Part of the Game,” which is serving as the official theme song for the upcoming Power spinoff, Raising Kanan. Now, Rileyy returns with a heartfelt single that's near and dear to her heart.

"When I See You (Lamont's Song)" paints the story of the pain and hardships that the Bronx artist and her family experienced following the loss of her father. Throughout the song, she graces one of R&B's most iconic instrumentals and flips Fantasia's classic record "When I See U" to honor and remember her fallen father.

The song was also released alongside a music video, which begins with archival news footage that details the aftermath of the 2014 shooting that resulted in the death of Rileyy's father. Together, the single and music video make for an authentic and heartfelt effort that offers fans a poignant glimpse into the talented singer-songwriter's struggles.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a deal but I'm stressin'

5/21, lost my best friend

Lost myself in the zone

Now a part of me is gone

I can't stand to be home