We still don't know if Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are actually an item or not but, judging by her solo plans for Valentine's Day, we've going to guess that they haven't exactly hit that stage yet. Rihanna recently broke up with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel, enjoying her single mindset by partying it up with Flacko, who she has been linked to for years. The split from her ex-boyfriend has had fans wondering what she would be up to tonight and, thankfully, she came through with her official plans, which will surely get her diehard fans excited.

Rihanna previously announced that, by the end of last year, she would release her ninth official studio album. The project, affectionately titled R9 by the Rihanna Navy, was nowhere to be found and frankly, the Bajan beauty is fed up of people asking about it. Still, she's not above teasing the absolute hell out of it, revealing that her V-Day plans include a lot of recording, mixing, and mastering.

Speaking about her new lingerie line with The Cut, Bad Gal Rih invited her fans to throw away all their money for Valentine's Day, treating themselves on the Savage X Fenty website. "Go to savagex.com right now and get you the one thing you love the most. Do not look at the price, because it’s for you, and you can’t put a price point on that. And then eat whatever the hell you want. Women don’t give themselves permission to do that enough," said Rihanna to her female supporters. She then explained what she would be doing to pass the time on everyone's favorite Hallmark holiday.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I’m going to be in the studio. I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time. Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell."

Hopefully, Pharrell gets some production credits on RiRi's next album, on top of a feature spot. That would be ideal. Time to bombard the pop star with R9 demands again!