The Navy was up in arms after Rihanna made one statement last night that had everyone thinking she was pregnant with her first child. During the singer's annual Diamond Ball, she spoke with reporters about the power of Black women and how she looks forward to continuing the lineage in her own family. "I’m a Black woman. I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman AND…I’m going to give birth to a Black woman," she said.

That one statement, along with a viral image of the Rihanna performing at her event had people certain that she and her billionaire boo were going to be parents.

However, the reports have been put to rest since a source close to the singer has made it clear to TMZ that the "Work" singer is not expecting a baby.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rihanna's 5th annual event looked to be one for the books with tons of familiar faces coming out in support of Ri's Clara Lionel Foundation. From Cardi B, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Ferg and A$AP Rocky to G-Eazy, YG, Kehlani, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, 2 Chainz, Pharrell and many more. The celebs suited up and stood out for a great cause - peep our full round-up here.