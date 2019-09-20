Last week Rihanna hosted her annual Diamond Ball in New York City that welcomed some of the biggest stars in support of her Clara Lionel Foundation. While the singer was on the red carpet, she made just one comment that had fans going wild, assuming Rihanna was pregnant with her first child. "I’m a Black woman," she said when discussing her legacy. "I came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman, who came from a Black woman AND…I’m going to give birth to a Black woman."



Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The rumor was quickly settled by some of Rihanna's team but according to The Blast another set of the "Work" singer's entourage really believes she could be expecting a baby. As the publication states, Rihanna was working on a super private video recently and some of her team “definitely believe” it has to do with a pregnancy reveal.

While the speculations are valid, it's also fair to assume that Rihanna was working on a music video for an upcoming single of hers considering how eager her fans are for new music. However, the 31-year-old hasn't confirmed or denied her pregnancy rumours. She is dating a billionaire Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel so a baby isn't too far off.

