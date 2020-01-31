Lil Uzi Vert's obsession continues.
The queen of all thirst traps is back. Now that she's officially single after splitting from Hassan Jameel (or is she???), Rihanna is back to doing what she does best. Throughout the year, the pop star takes advantage of seasons changing, Hallmark holidays, and other occasions to plug her ultra-successful lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. For the last couple of years, the singer has been shifting her focus to her business endeavors, including her foray into lingerie. Of course, one way to ensure website traffic is to model the products herself and she's been doing just that, slipping into her lace designs and getting all dolled up for the camera. This morning, RiRi got one step ahead of the competition by hawking her Spring collection, filled with lavender tones. Of course, some of the usual suspects could be found in her comments, including Lil Uzi Vert who must have been stalking her page because the rapper responded in a matter of minutes.
Noting in the past that he would like to go on a date with Rihanna, Lil Uzi Vert officially shot his shot in emoji form, covering up his eyes and falling right for the trap. The Philly product wasn't alone in leaving his mark though. Freddie Gibbs was also seemingly interested. One man that was nowhere to be found though -- at least so far -- was A$AP Rocky, who has been rumored to be casually dating the star.
Check out Rihanna's latest photo upload above.