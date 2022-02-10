Rihanna's pregnancy announcement was easily one of the most iconic that we've seen in a minute, and it doesn't look as though the "Pon de Replay" singer will be taking her foot off of our necks until her due date.

Earlier this week, the 33-year-old shared a series of photos snapped by Miles Diggs – the same photographer responsible for Ri and Rocky's NYC baby shoot – to her Instagram feed, which she captioned, "all black everything" along with a baby chick emoji.

Before she was with child, the Fenty Beauty founder was never one to shy away from showing skin, and that clearly hasn't changed. While her top came with a hood to cover her head, it left her midsection almost entirely exposed, showing off her breasts and budding baby bump between the crisscrossed fabric.

The rest of the look was complete with a pair of black low-rise pants, a cropped bomber jacket, a pair of stilettos, a collection of Jacquie Aiche gold body chains, as per PEOPLE, and finally, some black sunglasses. Ri was said to be on her way out to dinner in Beverly Hills at the time, just a week after she and A$AP Rocky revealed that they're expecting their first child together.

Gotham/Getty Images

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," a source close to the couple told the outlet.

"She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

Check out Rihanna's latest pregnancy photos here, and tune into HNHH later for any future updates on her and Rocky's baby.

