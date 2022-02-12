Rihanna was recognized as a fashion icon long before she shared the exciting news of her pregnancy with the world, but now that she's stepping into motherhood, her style has also elevated to new heights, and the internet can't stop talking about it.

When announcing that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, the couple took on the streets of New York City in iconic outfits – the ANTI hitmaker rocked a vintage 1996 Chanel pink puffer coat that won't soon be forgotten, while her man kept us guessing with blue tones worked into his look.





As Vogue notes, what's so inspiring about Rihanna's maternity style thus far is that it feels so natural to who she is – really all that's changed is that now, she's got an adorable baby bump to use as an accessory.

"Making small tweaks to her style, rather than surrendering to a market of comfy, bump-friendly clothes, most likely makes Rihanna feel like herself at a life-changing moment, which is arguably worth all the Prada scarves money can buy," the publication points out.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Fenty founder continues to trend on a near-daily basis every single time she steps out with a new outfit of the day. Most recently, she dawned an oversized patchwork fur coat over top of a tiny top – once again bearing her belly – serving up Joe Exotic chic on her way out dinner.

Following that, she and Rocky attended a Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin photocall together, for which they rocked beautifully coordinated outfits – keep scrolling to see Twitter's reaction to Rihanna's maternity style.

