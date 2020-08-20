Rihanna, being the businesswoman that she is, will not let anybody profit off of her empire. Not even her own father.

Last year, Ronald Fenty and his company Fenty Entertainment were sued by Rihanna, real name Robyn Fenty, for profiting off of her name without permission. As you know, Rihanna has established several major companies using her name, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty, and more. Obviously, Fenty Entertainment makes it sound as though Rihanna is at the head of the company. Even though Ronald is her father, she's fighting him in court over the name, but she will need to wait in order to sort out their legal matters.

Currently living in the United Kingdom, Rihanna's case has been postponed as a California judge has vacated their existing trial start date due to the pandemic, which was originally scheduled for August 22. The singer and her father must name alternative dates to begin.

"Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, the authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf," said Rih's lawyers in the legal documents.

The pop star said that, because of the name of Ronald's company, she was experiencing business issues by booking shows that had nothing to do with her. He reportedly booked a $15 million tour in Latin America, with two shows in Los Angeles, which apparently caused damage to her name.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Although the two have had a questionable relationship, they appear to have reconciled in recent years. Hopefully, they're able to get this sorted out when the time comes.

