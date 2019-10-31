Who needs Halloween when Rihanna is uploading photos of herself in her lingerie line? The superstar from Barbados loves to promote her successful fashion design venture by wearing her own goods, letting her fans know when sales are going on or when special collections have been launched. Throughout the course of the last year and a bit, Rihanna has been blessing her supporters with photographs of herself showing off her merchandise, knowing full-well that, as one of the most beautiful women on the planet, she will turn heads and grab people's attention. She came through for the first time in a little while today with a sultry pic that flaunts her long legs and toned body.

Preparing for the holiday season, Rihanna knows that those Christmas bonuses are coming in soon and she's trying to capitalize early. Announcing her brand new Xtra VIP Boxes for Savage X Fenty, RiRi stretched out her bottom half across a coral lounge chair, warning everybody to get ready for what's coming. The new items will be uploaded to her shop on November 1 and, apparently, they will fit three separate Savage moods. Considering how inclusive the brand has been from the jump, it's nice to see the pop star including savages to her list of moods now.

