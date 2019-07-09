Ariana Grande may have debuted her Vogue magazine cover today but just as much love should be paid to Rihanna, who graced the cover of Harper Bazaar China for the magazine's latest feature. The photos to accompany the spread represent the country's collision of East and West as well as ancient and modern where Rihanna proves once again that she's also a top model, among her many other titles.

"Being born in Barbados, Rihanna(@badgalriri )has worked her way up from “nobody” to “somebody” with her musical talents. She is now a role model for girls all over the world, and she is even the ”king of pop," the publication labeled her shoot on Instagram, sparking none other than Erykah Badu to respond, "She was always somebody."

If you thought at all that it wasn't possible for people to love Rihanna more than they already do then think again since her latest cover shoot has pulled in endless nods and sweet notes about the singer. "Gotta admit, I was never a fan of Rihanna before. But these pics give me goosebumps!!! Now I totally understand why she is super popular among Chinese netizens. No westerners could do Chinese style full justice other than Rihanna! “You belong to China!” one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below and catch the mag on newsstands as of next month.