Can Rihanna ever look bad in a photo? We certainly don't think so. The woman is a boss chick, owning several businesses and on top of it all, she is absolutely stunning. The singer and entrepreneur recently shared a photo of herself in yellow, lacy lingerie and the island beauty's glow genuinely beams through the photo. The photo was shared by Bad Gal Riri to tease the arrival of new additions to the Savage X Fenty line in June. Clearly, the vibrant colors Rihanna is sporting herein hint at a similarly flashy collection with hand-picked pieces to leave a lasting impression. Considerably, the best thing about Rih Rih's advertisements stems from the fact that she herself poses in her designs for everyone to enjoy.

The latest news surrounding the singer includes an update on an upcoming album at last. Rihanna shared a behind the scene clip of herself in the studio finally working on the reggae album we have been long awaited. Though there is no information with regards to any release dates or features, we can finally say the songstress is back to focusing on music...atleast for now. After all, can you blame her? She has an empire to build here.