Fenty has become the must-have cosmetic brand for makeup enthusiasts, but not everyone is rejoicing for Rihanna's booming beauty business. Earlier this year the singer reportedly settled a copyright lawsuit with Freedom United Clothing Brand over her use of "FU," and now the mogul stands accused of excluding vision-impaired customers.

Many companies do their best to make sure that customers with certain impairments are able to shop with them at ease, but a woman named Beatriz Gutierrez claims that Fenty isn't one of them. She filed a lawsuit against Fenty on Wednesday and according to The Blast, Gutierrez states that she was met with challenges when trying to navigate the company's website.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There are a number of ways that visually-impaired consumers navigate the internet including screen readers, audio software, or braille displays. Gutierrez, who is reportedly legally blind, accuses Fenty of not having the screen reader accessibility that major retailers use. The woman was frustrated while shopping online because there were reported "access barriers." If products are unavailable to her due to her impairments, then it can be seen as discriminatory. Not only is Gutierrez suing for Fenty to shape up their website, but she's asking for $15K.