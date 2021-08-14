An alleged mistake made by Rihanna and her team has landed the mogul in court. Last October, Rihanna hosted yet another installment of her coveted Savage x Fenty runway show, and during the event, a song was played that offended many in the Muslim community. The track reportedly contained a hadith, and while the artist behind the song, reportedly Coucou Chloe, later publicly apologized for the inclusion of her song, it is reported by TMZ that she had filed a lawsuit against Fenty under the name "Jane Doe."

According to Rihanna's accuser, the company reportedly reached out to her to use one of her songs but instead, they aired a version of the track that "included a sample of sacred proverbs being chanted." Doe states in her lawsuit that she immediately began receiving death threats over the scandal and clarified that she specifically told Rihanna's Fenty team that there were two versions of the song. She adds that she "warned them not to use the Islamic proverbs."

Doe alleges that she has been afraid for her safety as people have called for her murder and decapitation, causing her to go into hiding. Rihanna had previously issued a statement regarding the backlash.

"I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and i'm incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding."

Jane Doe is seeking $10 million in damages, citing she now suffers from anxiety and depression.



