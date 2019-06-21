Rihanna surely stole the show at the opening of her New York Fenty pop-up the other night, with her gorgeous red braids and pink mini dress but she wasn't the only thing fans appreciated. Rihanna's Fenty collection was displayed on a number of curvy, more realistic sized mannequins making more people feel recognized while shopping her latest looks.

"The fact that Fenty really has a mannequin with broad shoulders, hip dips, smedium titties, and a lil pooch really blows my mind. i’ve never seen myself represented so clearly, I could cry," one user shared to Twitter, while another added: "Me: :( seeing the fentymannequin with a tummy pouch like mine: :)"

Nike made similar moves recently when they debuted plus-size women's mannequins at the London flagship store. Rihanna's Fenty apparel has sizes from XS to XXXL adding to her already inclusive offerings. Fenty beauty has 40 shades of foundation and her Savage x Fenty line has bra sizes of 46DDD and a panty sizes up to 3X.

"We have our fit models, which is the standard size from factories, you just get your samples made in one size. But then, I want to see it on my body, I want to see it on a curvy girl with thighs and a little bit of booty and hips," Rihanna told E! News at the Fenty pop-up. "And now I have boobs that I never had before...you know, I don't even know how to sleep sometimes, it's challenging, so imagine getting dressed."

She added: "It's all of these things I take into consideration, because I want women to feel confident in my stuff,"