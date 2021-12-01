Her fans have already deemed her to be a national treasure, but Barbados made things official. Yesterday (November 29), we reported on the news that Barbados had cut ties with the British and would no longer be under the Queen. They have a new president and during an official ceremony, Rihanna was bestowed the honor of becoming her home country's 11th official National Hero.

The appearance gathered worldwide applause from Rihanna's Navy, but as soon as news of her title was shared, rumors about her being with child ran rampant.



Pool / Getty Images

People took a look at Rihanna's body language and made claims that the singer was pregnant with A$AP Rocky's child. Neither artist has even hinted at becoming parents, but like many social media rumors, the gossip quickly spread. The Neighborhood Talk posted about the online chatter and soon, Rihanna's longtime best friend Melissa Forde was captured "liking" their post.

After the outlet put Forde on blast and suggested that she may have confirmed the information with that "like," she returned to set the record straight.

"[Crying laughing emojis] guys this is a high ass moment wtfff," wrote Forde in the comments. "How y'all gon set me up like that? You know I'm not with the messy sh*t carry on guys nothing to see here." Check it out below.



