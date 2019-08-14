Rihanna was recently living her best life in Barbados for carnival season where the "Needed Me" singer was seen rocking a feathery pink outfit as she danced, smiled and sipped the celebrations away. Now that Rihanna has made her way back to Los Angeles, she's scheduled in some family time with her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel as well as her mother, Monica Braithwaite, and brother.

According to Page Six, the crew hit up restaurant Mason in Santa Monica and things must have been so good since Rihanna's mom left with a goodie bag full of leftovers to enjoy at home.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The last time Rihanna and Hassan were spotted together was back in June when they took an Italian vacation together with his side of the family - not once being shy about some PDA. The duo was first spotted together back in 2017 and have seemingly been going strong ever since, even though it has mostly been in secrecy.

"I used to feel guilty about taking personal time," Rihanna previously told Vogue, about her hectic work schedule and importance of time off . "But I also think I never met someone who was worth it before."