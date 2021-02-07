As one of the most successful and best-selling musical acts of all time, Rihanna has become the influential artist many industry newcomers look to for inspiration. Before she became the icon she is today, the Basian beauty looked to her idol Bob Marley for influence. Repeatedly noting the critically acclaimed late Jamaican as one of the biggest inspirations in her career, the songstress dedicated an Instagram post to Marley, paying tribute to the musical legend on his birthday.



Gary Merrin/Getty Images

Sharing an old black and white photo of a very young Bob Marley who passed away in Miami at 36 back in 1981, Rih wished him a happy birthday in a post on Saturday (February 6). The "Work" singer penned a brief caption, writing, "the birthday bwoy," while adding the hashtags "#LEGEND" and "#RobertMarley," writing out Marley's full name.

This is not the first time the singer has paid an ode to the former Wailers band member. All the way back in 2011, Rih tweeted a lengthy tribute to Marley for his birthday that year.

"Bob we miss & LOVE u! U made this lil journey of mine possible by blessing the world wit ur legend, which lives on thru generations to come RIP." Rihanna wrote. "Bob Marley U live on thru music and culture, as a girl from a small island under the sun, I owe it to you for breaking MAJAH barriers for us. BOB MARLEY! One love to you always! It's like u never left! #OneLoveBobMarley."

She also donned a custom Adam Selman designed Bob Marley dress during a Saturday Night Live performance back in 2012, which was displayed at Opening Ceremony's RIHtrospective: Seven Rihanna Fashion Moments exhibit in 2013 in New York City.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Happy Birthday to Bob Marley!