It's hard to imagine exactly how much work goes into the creation of a wax figure that is meant to be a one-of-one representation of a famous celebrity. There's a lot of pressure to get all of the details correct and usually, wax museums like Madame Tussauds succeed in bringing our favorite movie characters, singers, and other A-listers to life through their unique sculptures. Unfortunately for the Rihanna Navy though, last week's unveiling of the billionaire's wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Berlin looks nothing like the singer, according to fans.

In order to get ready for the winter holidays, several of the wax figures at Madame Tussauds in Berlin underwent festive makeovers, including Rihanna, who is now wearing a Santa-inspired red bodysuit, pearl necklace accessories, and more as she stands in front of a Christmas-y background. There's only one issue though... she doesn't really look like herself.



Tristar Media/Getty Images -- Rihanna's wax figure in 2021 at Madame Tussauds in Berlin

Fans across the globe are complaining about how Rihanna's wax figure doesn't actually resemble the pop star, which is strange because back in 2015, the same museum was able to nail her look for the Christmas holiday when they gave her a similar makeover.



Britta Pedersen/Getty Images -- Rihanna's wax figure in 2015 at Madame Tussauds in Berlin

"THAT IS NOT RIHANNA," commented one fan of the singer under one tweet. That emotion has been strongly felt by many others who have responded to the holiday switch-up for Rih.

What do you think? Do you see the resemblance or is this as bad as people are saying?