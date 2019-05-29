Rihanna's LVMH fashion label, Fenty, has officially launched today. This is a big move for Rihanna who has become the youngest and first Black woman to collab with LVMH for a luxury brand. The 31-year-old recently opened up about the muse for her collection, and by no surprise at all, it's none other than Rihanna herself.

"I am an immigrant, of mixed race, and I bring that perspective with me," the "Work" singer explained, via Daily Mail. "I am my own muse. It's badass, it's daring, it pushes the envelope. It's confident. It has a strong silhouette. I want everyone to wear it. But I've got to make it right for me."



Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

"I’ve been slowly evolving throughout the fashion world. First wearing it, buying it, being recognized for my style and then collaborating with brands. I never just wanted to put my name on something and sell my license," Rihanna told The New York Times. "I’m very hands-on, so I wanted to take it slowly and gain respect as a designer. I already had a relationship with them after the Versailles campaign13 and the makeup line, so they extended the offer to me and it was a no-brainer because LVMH is a machine."

Peep the official Fenty site here.