A$AP Rocky might have a slew of controversy following him but the rapper isn't allowing that from deterring him from hitting the stage. Over the weekend, the rapper performed in West Hollywood for the Smoker's Club Festival, marking his first performance since his arrest last month. The rapper breezed through the bangers and turned up the crowd while Rihanna showed her support backstage.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Footage emerged online this morning of a Rihanna backstage at the Smoker's Club Festival while Rocky was on stage. The singer was looking as radiant as ever while Rocky delivered fan favorites. When he performed "Lord Pretty Flacko Jodye 2," Rih was spotted singing along word for word with her phone out. Clearly, Rocky doesn't have a bigger fan than Rih.

Rihanna and Rocky announced that they were expecting a child together earlier this year. The two officially came out as a couple in August 2020 but they've been friends for years. During the 2012 VMAs, just as A$AP Rocky was beginning to bubble beyond the underground, he joined Rihanna on stage to debut their remix of "Cocky." Shortly after, Rihanna starred in the music video for Rocky's "Fashion Killa" off of Long Live A$AP.

According to TMZ, Rihanna is actually just a few weeks away from giving birth. Still, supporting Rocky was clearly important to her. Check out the clip of Rihanna at the Smoker's Club Festival below.