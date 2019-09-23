Few things in life are guaranteed. Life, death, and taxes are three things that you often hear mentioned to follow that statement. We believe that you can consider adding Rihanna lingerie pictures to that list, though. The pop star has been quiet when it comes to her musical output. We all know she's hard at work on her ninth official studio album but she hasn't exactly been hiding in the shadows. Fans of the Bajan beauty know exactly what she's been up to. RiRi is working on levelling up and becoming the next business mogul to have come out of the music industry. With successful ventures into acting, fashion design, make-up, and more, Rihanna is well on her way to increasing her net worth by a lot. Last week, she impressed a bunch of folks with her latest lingerie photo outpouring, even earning a response from her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, and now, she's back to sharing another flurry of shots to promote Savage X Fenty.

Her New York Fashion Week display of the new collection is officially available to stream on Amazon but if you've been waiting for Rih to upload her newest batch of promotional pictures of the brand, you woke up to some good news.

"Be first to get some of these pieces from our #savageXFentyshow at savageX.com," wrote the superstar as her caption, showing off her beautiful visage and offering a glimpse of her bra, which features a playful print. As always, Rihanna looks stunning but, if we're being honest, we don't quite know if there exists a bad photo of this woman.

Keep doing you, Rih.