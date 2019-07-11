Rihanna's in a troll worthy mood and has come through yet again (after admitting that she's hiding from her navy) to share a meme about the mood of her fans, eager for new music. The latest share to her Instagram feed shows a clip from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta where Karlie Redd is in tears over lies that a document proves. Rihanna hilariously captioned the video with:

Nobody:

Me: Album coming in 2019

Navy in July:

The comments on the post have people wilding out by how Rihanna can be playing jokes when her fans are quite serious about the new music. "Rih can you just teach me your ways on how to truly give none of the shits towards people's opinions because sis..." one user replied, with another writing: "WE HAVE BEEN HOODWINKED, BAMBOOZLED, LET ASTRAY, RUN AMOK, AND FLAT OUT DECEIVED."

The bold move by Rihanna has left us to believe that maybe, just maybe, Rihanna has a hot new track up her sleeve that she's ready to drop in a matter of minutes and she's simply milking up the last moments of her Navy being expressive on how they want the music - or maybe we're just being hopeful.

"I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out," Rihanna previously told Interview Mag when discussing her album process before she had her gigantic empire. "Now, it’s like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It’s like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all."