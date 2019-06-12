Just yesterday, Rihanna announced that she would be launching a pop-up shop in NY for her newly-minted Fenty luxury brand. You may have heard: RiRi now holds the distinction as the first woman of color with her own fashion house under the Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton banner. The launch of Fenty is also the first original brand established by the holding company since Christian Lacroix debuted in 1987.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

"I am so proud and honored that Rihanna and her team choose to launch the new Fenty Release with The Webster Soho," Rihanna's itinerant host, boutique owner Laure Heriard-Dubreuil wrote in a statement to the press. "She has an incredible personality, style and is the true epitome of a powerful woman."

The Barbadian idol hopes the 11-day will drum up interest in her new venture. The pop-up storefront will be located in SoHo, on 29 Greene St, from June 19-30. Additional information regarding the one-off experiment is available here at The Webster's official webpage. Just last month, Rihanna held an event in Paris, details of which remain sparse at the present moment. She did, however, offer her Instagram followers a few "looks" from the closed-door event, including picture poses with her brother and mother - nothing more. Keep it locked for all things Fenty in the coming weeks, months.

[Via]