Rihanna has been shamelessly promoting the launch of her new luxury line, Fenty. The singer recently broke the news that she would be debuting her own luxury fashion line, which stemmed from a collaboration with Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton holding company aka LVMH. The creation of Rihanna's FENTY Maison garnered a few distinctions for the songstress which included her becoming the very first woman to establish an original brand with LVMH since Christian Lacroix. She was also the first ever woman of color to do so. Hence the entrepreneur's promotional efforts are thoroughly justified.

Since then, Rihanna has debuted the collection in Paris after giving a teaser of the line with a promotional video. She shared photos of the launch with the Parisian launch wherein the "Wild Thoughts" artist smiles proudly in all photos which includes one with her brother. And now, the songstress revealed new photos with her mother from the promotional tour as well. In the photos shared via badgalriri's Instagram, she is found all smiles with her mother as they stand near the FENTY logo. Rihanna's mother looks incredibly proud of her daughter considering all the milestones she has managed to achieve (and slay) in her career.