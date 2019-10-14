She didn't hit the stage, but Rihanna’s presence was definitely felt this past weekend during Rolling Loud in NYC. On Sunday night, RiRi was spotted kicking with the A$AP Mob backstage following Rocky’s set. In the midst of her appearance, Rihanna took time out to pay respect to the late great A$AP Yams, by taking a photo with his mother, Tatianna Paulino.

It’s unclear if Rocky and the mob brought Yams’ mother to Rolling Loud or what, but it wouldn't the first time they’ve done something like this. In fact, back in 2016, Rocky brought Yams’ mom to the Grammy’s as his date, keeping his man’s spirit & legacy still very much alive.

Check out the selfie of Rihanna & Yams’ mom (below) as well as Rocky’s tribute to Yams during his set last night.

While you’re at it, peep the cringe-worthy clip of Rihanna roasting a fan for putting their arm around her last night right here. I’ve also included some more footage from RiRi’s time last night with the Harlem mob as well. Look for Rihanna’s new album to be on the way.