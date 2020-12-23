She recently expressed that she's ready to "take [her] music to the next level" in 2021, but we're sure Rihanna didn't imagine battling a lawsuit prior to the New Year's Eve ball dropping. The music icon has been taking a lengthy break from releasing new music in order to build and shape her brands: Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty. Rihanna has taken both worlds by storm and has been expanding by the month, but a father-daughter duo claims the singer has stolen their music and used it in one of her Fenty ads.



TMZ reports that King Khan and Saba Lou claims their track "Good Habits (and Bad)" was used in Ri's Fenty Instagram post where she advertises her goods. The post gained 3.4 million views and the duo has filed a lawsuit citing copyright infringement. They claim they never gave Rihanna or her company permission to use the song and stated she must have taken the track from the internet.

Reports also say that King Khan and Saba Lou are seeking unspecified damages and they want Rihanna and Co. to stop using their song altogether. It's unclear what ad they are specifically referring to, but you can check out the song in question below.

