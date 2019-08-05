Rihanna is never shy to show support to her home country of Barbados and every year, she can be seen at Crop Over Festival in some pretty extravagant outfits. This past weekend, her fans and the general public were put into a trance, once again, as she came with a stunning pink-feathered dress that had many people talking on social media.

This is something we have come to expect from the artist as she is easily one of the best-dressed people in the world. She is always showing off her superior fashion sense and even when you see an outfit that's a little loud, she manages to pull it off with ease. It's not everyday somebody can make a pink-feathered dress look fashionable, but she did it and we're thankful for it.

Riri seemed to be soaking in the event as she typically does and fans were eager to get photos and videos of her. Her appearance at Crop Over, comes on the heels of her recent Instagram post where she called out President Donald Trump for his comments on the recent mass shootings that occurred over the weekend.

It will be interesting to see what kind of glam she brings to the festival next year.