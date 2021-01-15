The issue may not hit shelves until January 19, but Rihanna's latest cover of Essence magazine is already turning heads. The publication unveiled the photoshoot for the feature, helmed by famed multimedia artist and photographer Lorna Simpson, and the stunning images have been receiving praise throughout the day (January 14). Rihanna revealed that she's wanted to work with Simpson for some time, but she wasn't sure that she would be able to partner with the acclaimed artist.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Lorna is a legend," said the singer before adding with a laugh, “Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her but I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself.” Meanwhile, Simpson was just as excited to work with Rihanna and called the experience an "amazing opportunity." On their Instagram page, Essence gave the world a look into the coveted collaboration.

"Unveiling our January + February cover art featuring a stunning collaboration with global fashion and beauty founder @badgalriri and artist @lornasimpson," wrote Essence on IG. "The striking visuals channel iconic black magazine spreads with an ethereal Rihanna. On newstands January 19th." Elsewhere, the publication added, "In a series of original photographic collages, Simpson ignites dramatic visual intensity mixed with the soft beauty of our cover star."

Check out a few looks from the feature below.

