Queen & Slim debuted in Los Angeles last night and welcomed an array of well-known acts to celebrate the film's official arrival. We've already been blessed with the official soundtrack for the movie and now we're here to bless you with Rihanna's red carpet look as she attended the movie's release as well.

The "California King Bed" singer wore a vintage get-up from London, instead of her own Fenty creations, dawning a John Galliano dress from the city's boutique, William Vintage.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

More recently, Rihanna wrote a PSA to her fans on Instagram promising to become more blanced when it comes to her work life, personal life and seemingly her music life. "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb," she wrote.

By no surprise, a user asked Rihanna when the album will arrive, forcing her to respond: "I don't need this kind of negativity in my life! BLOCKT."

Clearly, Rihanna's taking the time she needs to pull everything together so when the album does arrive, it'll be everything we were expecting and more.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images