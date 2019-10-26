It looks like Rihanna was in the building last night to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz for the first home game of the year.

Rihanna was spotted kicking it court side at the Staples Center, along with her childhood friend Melissa Forde as the two took in the game. They enjoyed some french fries together and cheered on their favorite player LeBron James as the Lakers notched their first win of the season 95-86. At one point, the camera caught Rihanna eyeing looking at Laker great, Alex Caruso, which has already become a funny meme of sorts online (see below).

Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity in the building of course. Fellow pop singer Halsey was also spotted courtside, along with the likes of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, his wife Behati Prinsloo and film legend Jack Nicholson too.

Check out some of the pics & clips from last night (below) and we'll keep you posted with regards to her new album moving forward.