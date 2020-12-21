It seems Rihanna has been caught in the limelight a few times lately. First with her rumored lover ASAP Rocky in New York, and then second with her Fenty Beauty Cream Gloss Bomb try-on video and finally her Fenty X Savage holiday collection photos.

Over the past week, Rihanna has even unsolicitedly been dragged into drama, with the likes of Azealia Banks calling Fenty X Savage ambassadors "mascots" and, Eminem apologizing to Rihanna for a leaked song that found him siding with Chris Brown in regard to the 2009 assault case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

This past weekend, Rihanna was spotted winding down in her native country of Barbados for the holidays. A lucky fan happened to be in the right place at the right time, and not only saw Rihanna but recorded a quick video with her too.

The lucky fan begins to introduce, the one that needs no introduction, as the "one and only, master, herself", when Badgal Riri explains that the two met, "at a random gas station" while she wasn't even driving, let alone buying gas.

"Mi Christmas just got made merry", the fan said, to where Rihanna giggles and later shouts out her beloved country, "Barbados!"

Hopefully, Rih has got some more tricks up her sleeve and decides to bless us all with one last Christmas wish–a confirmed album release date.

[via]