After being hit with a few speedbumps, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna appear to be back to business as usual. On Saturday night, the New York-born rapper was performing in West Hollywood at the Smokers Club Festival, and while his girlfriend didn't join him on stage, she was spotted showing her support from behind the curtain.

As TMZ reports, the expecting parents appear to be putting on a united front ahead of their first child's arrival. They looked to be on cloud nine with Rih landing on the cover of American Vogue and constantly being the best-dressed woman everywhere she went, despite the extra passenger in her belly, but hateful gossip sent the couple tumbling down last month.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

First, it was rumoured that Rocky was caught fooling around with shoe designer Amina Muaddi, although multiple direct sources have shut those allegations down. Once they made it through the cheating storm, though, they weren't entirely home free.

Upon returning from a baecation in Barbados, Rihanna and her man ran into police officers waiting for them at LAX, who promptly arrested the "Changes" rapper for his apparent involvement in a November 2021 shooting.

After searching his house, LAPD found multiple guns, although it's been said that none of them was the one used in last year's incident.

While A$AP waits to find out what the District Attorney's plans are for the case, Rih is gearing up to give birth over the next few weeks; seeing as she's been frequently spotted looking at girl clothes, many are speculating that she'll have a mini-me on her hands, but time will tell.

What do you think that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will name their baby? Drop off your best suggestions in the comment section, and tap back in with HNHH later for more celebrity news updates.

[Via]