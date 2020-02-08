Fenty officially took over New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 7). Rihanna and her bright orange Fenty drip descended on Bergdorf Goodman for her event where she shared a preview of her upcoming collection during a digital window unveiling. Earlier in the day, RiRi shared a snippet on Instagram with a message for fans in the area. "When y’all was asleep last night, I was out interacting with my @fenty digital windows at Bergdorf Goodman 😂!” she wrote in the caption. “If you happen to be in NYC today do a lil drive by before it ends tonight!”



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The pop star-turned-fashion-and-beauty-mogul was all smiles during her event that included a few friends who stopped by to support her. Shade 45 radio host Daniel Jean was able to get a snippet of Rihanna as they sipped on wine and enjoyed the DJ spinning Roddy Ricch's hit track "The Box." In the video, Jean jokingly says, "I think it's time to tell the world that you're having my baby."

Rihanna's face immediately twists up as she side-eyes him with a smirk. She's rumored to be newly single so hey, do what you have to do. Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on the singer to drop her next project, and she's tired of people harassing her about it. Fenty seems to be the priority at the moment, but we're crossing our fingers that 2020 will be the year that the rumored R9 record hits the streets.