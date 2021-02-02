The protests that have been taking place across India over the past few months have been gaining international deadlines. Farmers in the country have been demonstrating against new laws put in place by the controversial Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. The new laws were said to be put in place for farmers to have more lenience in the market though they disagree. The collective concern among Indian farmers is directed at the lack of prevention from allowing major corporations to take over the market. They added that they weren't consulted about the matter, either.



Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

The protests have escalated further since Nov. 2020. A clash between police and protesters during a demonstration in Red Fort last week caught international headlines. Police let off teargas and beat protesters with batons with one protester confirmed to have died and many others injured.

Internet in several districts, as well as the surrounding New Delhi area, was shut down in the wake of the violent protest last week. Rihanna took to Twitter today where she shared a link to a CNN article on the matter to her 100M Twitter followers. "why aren't we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest," she tweeted.

The tweet has garnered over 266K likes and 134.4K retweets at the time of publishing this article. Canadian politician and overall boss, Jagmeet Singh, who Rihanna followed during his campaign for Prime Minister, quoted the tweet and thanked the singer for using her platform to share the news with her massive following. "Thank you @Rihanna, for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed," he tweeted.