Rihanna celebrated the new year by sharing several new photos and a video on Instagram to show off a lace set from her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The singer also reflected on living up to her New Year's resolutions.

"When you actually lived up to your New Years resolution….pressure applied," she captioned one photo, with a check mark emoji.

If her New Year's resolution was to build the Savage X Fenty brand, it was unquestionably a success. Back in February, the company reached a $1 billion valuation, and in August, Rihanna became a billionaire herself.



"New year, same savage," Rihanna captioned the video.

In the new posts, she can be seen modeling the Romantic Corded Lace Push Up Bra ($64.95), the Lace Brazilian ($22.95), and the Lace Garter Skirt ($44.95).

Rihanna's focus on building her fashion brand has fans desperate for new music. The last album released by the Barbadian singer was Anti, back in 2016. Recent comments, however, have given fans hope that 2022 might bless them with new music from Rihanna. Earlier this month, she told the paparazzi that it's coming "soon," and is "going to be worth it."

Check out all of Rihanna's New Year posts below.












