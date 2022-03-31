Following "one of the greatest nights in the history of television," stated by Chris Rock himself, hundreds of celebrities attended Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 2022 Oscars afterparty. After two years of virtual award shows, many A-list celebrities attended the Gold Party event hosted at the Chateau Marmont, including the pregnant superstar, Rihanna.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Barbadian singer made sure to show off her sheer black Valentino dress from every angle as she posted her 'fit to IG for everyone to admire. She tied this sequin-covered look together with a pair of diamond-accented earrings by Wilfred Rosado.

Captioning the Instagram carousel, "me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump2022," Rih revealed her date to the party was actually her baby bump. Rihanna has been proudly flaunting her bump since revealing her and A$AP Rocky were expecting.

Rihanna and many more celebrities like Snoop Dogg, French Montana, P Diddy, DJ Khaled and more attended the event. Many of these celebrities were met with protestors outside of the building calling for a boycott of the iconic hotel. The party was protected by police and security hired by Jay-Z and the Chateau.

Check out Rihanna's Instagram post below.



