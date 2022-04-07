The world will never get tired of seeing Rihanna's belly. The 34-year-old has always had a sense of fashion, now she's just working it around her baby bump.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Yesterday, RiRi was spotted out having dinner at Nobu. Photographers caught pics of the soon-to-be mommy wearing a casual two-piece set. The star wore a blue, velvet, bra-like top that stopped just above her plump tummy. Setting it off, her matching blue skirt fell to her ankles just above her white Adidas sneakers.

To accessorize the look, the "Work" singer sported a Los Angeles Fire Department hat, a white and blue shoulder purse, along with two beaded necklaces.

Of course, A$AP wasn't too far behind. The rapper was in attendance with his girlfriend wearing a crochet hat, mysterious sunglasses, and a black blazer.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in January following their extensive rumors that they were expecting a child together. Rihanna has been very vocal about her journey toward motherhood and even revealed what type of mother she'll be. In an interview with Elle, when referring to The Real Housewives franchise, Rih said, "Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids... She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

Aside from the two gearing up to parents, the rumor of marriage also made its way to social media after Rihanna was seen wearing a diamond ring. Though it isn't confirmed, it's a fact that the two are still together and ready to raise a child.

Check the photos out via Daily Mail.

