Lizzo and Rihanna have seemingly become good friends ever since the "Truth Hurts" singer killed it at the VMA awards and Riri sent her a spicy DM to congratulate her. "She DM'ed me to tell me that I performed good," Lizzo said after her performance. "She said I fucked the stage like it was my side bitch. Don't get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line."

Rihanna has now come through once again to show love to Lizzo since the "Juice" singer is Elle Magazine's latest cover star and is seen wearing none other than Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line for her photoshoot.

"👏🏿strapless 👏🏿bra👏🏿 by 👏🏿 @savagexfenty 👏🏿 Big up my girl @lizzobeeating and @elleusa for the feature! Literally just saw this in the middle of prep for our show (September 20th on @amazonprimevideo 🔌) made my day already!" Rihanna captioned her re-share.

“I take self-love very seriously. And I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was," Lizzo told Elle for her feature interview. "And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television...by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”