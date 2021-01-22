Rihanna has the power to shut down anything in her general vicinity just by walking through. Her presence is commanding, her looks are outstanding, and she's arguably the baddest gal in the world. Following her recent holiday trip to Barbados with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, the couple landed back in New York City and enjoyed a fancy dinner at Emilio’s Ballato. RiRi's outfit was captured by the paps and it has gotten a lot of attention on social media.

Rocking two layers of outerwear -- a vintage Yves Saint Laurent fur and a mesh Bottega Veneta coat -- Rihanna rocked a leather Bottega Veneta shirt unbuttoned underneath, exposing her cleavage. According to Page Six, the shirt retails at over $4,000. She accessorized the 'fit with an R13 cap and white pumps.

The singer met up with A$AP Rocky and their group of friends for dinner, wearing a face mask to protect others around her.

Recently, Rihanna has been serving all kinds of looks, in the streets and on social media. On Inauguration Day, the iconic songstress posted a shot of her with two trash bags, joking that she was "taking out the trash" before Joe Biden got settled into the White House. She also starred on the cover of Essence Magazine, delivering some outstanding photos for the Lorna Simpson collab.

What do you think of RiRi's latest sexy outfit?

