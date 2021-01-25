Valentine's Day is coming up and that means that Rihanna is taking over the timeline in a major way, strutting her stuff in some of her latest lingerie looks for Savage X Fenty.

Every time a new season rolls around, Rihanna is there to welcome us with open arms, inviting her fanbase to shop her most recent collection for Savage X Fenty, her women's and men's underwear line. This past year, the Bajan beauty finally began offering men's styles to her ultra-popular brand, introducing the series with King Combs at the helm. For Valentine's Day though, she's starting off by focusing on the ladies, personally modeling a few of her favorite looks from the new collection. As the unofficial holiday inches closer, RiRi got comfortable in her bedroom and shared an ultra-sexy new video to show everyone what sort of goodies she's got in store.

"Cupid could NEVA!," wrote the iconic artist on Instagram, dancing sensually in her bedroom while wearing some of her new lingerie. The Bad Gal looks like a boss in her black set, which includes gloves. She's seen rocking her much-discussed mullet hairstyle as she twerks, toasts, and teases fans by unlacing her lingerie set for a second before laying back on her bed.

The superstar looks as good as ever in the video, and we're sure she'll be blessing us with even more content as Valentine's Day gets even closer.

If you're still looking for something to get your girlfriend (or yourself!) for V-Day, it might be worth having a gander at the Savage X Fenty selection.