Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you know what that means: a fresh batch of Savage X Fenty content from the one-and-only Rihanna blessing our timelines.

The Hallmark holiday is set to look different than any other year, with lockdowns prevailing at the top of the year in certain regions, limiting any high-ticket gourmet dinners you may have planned. Thankfully, the pandemic hasn't slowed down online shopping as retailers have thrived on the internet in the last year. Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is one of the heavy hitters in the industry, rolling out a clever marketing plan every time a new season rolls around. With V-Day nearly upon us, Rihanna posed in some of the sexiest selections from her new collection to bring eyes to the product.

"You’re not my only Valentine," said Bad Gal Riri on Instagram, sharing several of the latest looks from her latest collection. Getting into some sensual poses and teasing the entire world, Rihanna posted three photos and a video, making sure that people stocked up on lingerie gifts for their girlfriends or wives before the day comes around.

A$AP Rocky is a very lucky man. Check out the latest Savage X Fenty promo above, and peep some of Cuban Link's (50 Cent's girlfriend) shots as an ambassador for the brand here.