In promotion with her new Fenty line, Rihanna decided to share a new promo video last night on social media of her upcoming lip gloss collection. While the video appears to be just like any other promotion clip, what’s interesting is that Rihanna decided to use Chris Brown’s music playing in the background.

Rihanna shared the clip on both Twitter & Instagram last night, while Brown's song "Come Together" featuring H.E.R. is playing in the background. She captioned the post, “Gang Gang. just me and my #GlossyPosse !!! @fentybeauty.”

Chris himself even commented on Rihanna’s Instagram page, leaving a heart emoji under the comments showing “love.” Who knows why Rihanna chose to play a Chris Brown record, if for trolling reasons or if she really likes it, but we know it’s no “Best On Earth” from Russ & Bia, which Rihanna says is her favorite song out right now.

Check out the clip (below) as well as some reactions from fans who were not too happy with her song choice. What do you think?