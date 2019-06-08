Rihanna stepped away from killing the game to wish a happy birthday to her niece, Majesty. To note, the duo were spotted previously during an impromptu photoshoot session wherein Majesty snapped her auntie's best angles. And today, the Bajan-singer demonstrated the love she had for her "lil oxtail" by sharing a throwback picture of them. Herein, you can spot auntie Rihanna holding a very tiny baby Majesty and grinning widely. The caption tied to the post read the following: "my baby Majesty is a big girl today! 🖐🏿 years old! HAPPY 5th BIRTHDAY to my real life princess, Her #Majesty. Aunty loves everything about you. My lil oxtail!"

The latest news surrounding Rihanna involved her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel. The couple was out and about with Jameel's family, spending quality time on an Italian Yacht. Aside from the lovey-dovey moment, Ms. Fenty also achieved a major career milestone lately when she became the world's richest female musician. The culmination of her work in the fashion, beauty and music industry is truly paying off. The only thing we are waiting on now is that new album the singer was seen working on.

At last, fans can expect to get the new music they have been waiting on for so long.